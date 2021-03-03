Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

IMBBY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 208,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

