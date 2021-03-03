Memetic / PepeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $810,632.39 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $810,632.39 and approximately $12,985.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.30 or 0.00442722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.69 or 0.04243446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

