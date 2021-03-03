Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

RIGL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 4,920,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

