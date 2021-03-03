$707.58 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce sales of $707.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.00 million and the lowest is $703.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

DCI stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 657,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,904. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

