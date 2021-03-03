DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in February

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 28th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $$83.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. DCC has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

