Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data Storage stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 65,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Data Storage has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.