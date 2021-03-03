Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Data Storage stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 65,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Data Storage has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Data Storage Company Profile
