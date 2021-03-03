ContentBox (BOX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $2.68 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

