PIXEL (PXL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.28 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 59.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $98.28 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.09 or 0.01041380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00372684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.