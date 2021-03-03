Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

SNMSF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Spin Master stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.96. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

