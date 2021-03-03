Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

RUSMF stock remained flat at $$19.93 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

