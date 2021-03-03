UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

UNCRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

UNCRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

