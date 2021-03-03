Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.49)-(0.44) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $17.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.40 and a 200-day moving average of $239.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.29.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

