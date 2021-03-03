Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Announces Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 840,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,285. The firm has a market cap of $678.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10.

LL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

