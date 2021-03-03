Zacks: Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

DoorDash stock traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. 4,048,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,068. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

