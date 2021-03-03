Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.28). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 195.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($5.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,117. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 479,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

