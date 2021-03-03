Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.59. Insperity reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NSP stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $89.23. 336,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insperity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

