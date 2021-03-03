Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 60.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $33.49 million and $4.66 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 60.5% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 81,568,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,341,659 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

