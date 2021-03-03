Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.93 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKDA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,536. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.