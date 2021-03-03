Investors Buy Large Volume of Dycom Industries Call Options (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 814 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 957% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

