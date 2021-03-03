Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Drops By 59.8%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the January 28th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMQ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 305,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

