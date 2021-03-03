CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Short Interest Update

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the January 28th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $116.10. 103,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,212. CNOOC has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after acquiring an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 178,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 711.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNOOC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

