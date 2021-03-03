CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Short Interest Update

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the January 28th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.
Shares of CNOOC stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $116.10. 103,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,212. CNOOC has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10.
About CNOOC
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.
