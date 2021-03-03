Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Insider Sells $76,452.00 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) insider Alison B. Fleming sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. 396,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,398. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.