Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vroom updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.68–0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ VRM traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 2,869,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,622. Vroom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

