TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,346. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $212,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

