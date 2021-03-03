TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,346. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.
TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
