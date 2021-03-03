Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post $47.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.72 million and the lowest is $36.30 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $88.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $195.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $242.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $201.50 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $252.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

