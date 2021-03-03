Celo (CELO) Price Tops $4.16 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Celo has a market capitalization of $768.01 million and $21.68 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00008135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00484806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00073481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00079371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00082768 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00054993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00489498 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

