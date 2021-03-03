$0.52 EPS Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.61. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $47.01. 3,674,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

