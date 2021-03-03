Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $555,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMAT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 210,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

