Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 4,572 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $631,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,781,150.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $14.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,017. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
