Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 213.2% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 25,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. Rightmove has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

