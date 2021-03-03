Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Rises By 232.7%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 45,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.