Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading Down 8.9%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.11. 1,085,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,323,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a market cap of $374.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after buying an additional 1,124,853 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,910,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,049,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 736,639 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

