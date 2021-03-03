Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Down 9.4%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $152.58 and last traded at $153.04. Approximately 1,194,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 805,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.