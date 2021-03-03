Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report sales of $9.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.50 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.45 million, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $67.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.17. 2,096,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $253.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

