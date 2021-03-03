USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $1.02 million and $160.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,245.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.20 or 0.01040481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.00371543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00032253 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003192 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

