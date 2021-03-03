CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00483859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00073660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00489505 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

