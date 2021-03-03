Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

FREQ has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 263,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $276,588.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,267,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,556 shares of company stock worth $7,486,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

