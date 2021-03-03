Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Insider Sells 6,011 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
COLL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 396,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,398. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $760.11 million, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.