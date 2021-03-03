Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Insider Sells 6,011 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COLL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 396,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,398. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $760.11 million, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.