Hill A. Feinberg Sells 20,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. 686,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 47.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

