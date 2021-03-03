Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

LON MTRO traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128.15 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,315,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,980. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 169.30 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of £220.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.59.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.