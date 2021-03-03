Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the January 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 44,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $258,779.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.