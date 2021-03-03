eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 13.5%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares dropped 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.42 and last traded at $54.23. Approximately 2,358,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,084,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.47 and a beta of 3.35.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $176,003,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,602,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,401,285.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,546 shares of company stock valued at $24,540,114. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

