Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 32.7%

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) dropped 32.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 176,956,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 25,165,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,979,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,582,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

