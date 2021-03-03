Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 28th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 1,503,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.80. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

