Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.17. 63,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $506.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.