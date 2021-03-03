Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.17. 63,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $506.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

