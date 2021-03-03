AirSwap (AST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $32.69 million and $1.70 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00776902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00033523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

AirSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

