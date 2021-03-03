Waves Enterprise Price Up 2.9% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $98,268.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.00482514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00073734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00079034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00082552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00489743 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WESTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.