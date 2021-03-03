Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $804.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post sales of $804.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $938.29 million and the lowest is $704.30 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $626.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 469,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,248. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

