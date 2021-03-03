Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 9,796 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $1,355,962.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,976,104.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin T. Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $9.82 on Wednesday, hitting $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

