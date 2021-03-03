Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Major Shareholder Sells $95,884,588.80 in Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.